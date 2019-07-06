Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate to strengthen the right side

Lionel Messi feels the need to strengthen the right back position at Barcelona and wants the club to sign Joao Cancelo, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at both club and international levels.

Don Balon reports that Lionel Messi is of the mind neither Nelson Semedo nor Sergi Roberto are long term solutions for the right back position at the club.

Semedo has flattered to deceive following his signing from Benfica and could be on his way out of the club having been benched often in favour of Sergi Roberto by Ernesto Valverde.

Roberto is also not viewed as a long term solution as his natural position is in the centre of midfield.

As such, Lionel Messi wants Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich as the first choice right back at the club but understands that extricating the German player from the Bundesliga champions would be difficult.

Greatest of all time- Lionel Messi

He has, therefore, asked Barcelona to focus on landing Joao Cancelo, who is reportedly on his way out of Juventus. Although the Catalan club has to compete with Manchester City for his signature, the Portuguese right back is viewed as imminently more gettable than Kimmich and could be available for 55 million euros.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Barcelona do need to address their right back situation especially if Nelson Semedo leaves and Joao Cancelo is a solid bet as a replacement.