Liverpool have spoken to Pepe, says Lille president

Lille president Gerard Lopez revealed Liverpool have held talks with forward Nicolas Pepe.

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe has held talks with Liverpool, according to the Ligue 1 club’s president Gerard Lopez.

Pepe, 24, has been linked with a move to the European champions after enjoying a fine 2018-19 season, scoring 23 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

Lopez confirmed the Ivory Coast international had spoken to the Premier League giants, who were yet to make contact with Lille.

“I know there have been discussions with the player, not with us as a club,” he told RMC Sport on Friday.

“Liverpool have players in those positions and I read that maybe there were players who leave, or not.

“I am not particularly focused on Liverpool, but it is true that there have been discussions with agents.”

Lopez revealed Lille had received two offers for Pepe before the Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast are into the last 16, but have opted to wait until the end of the tournament.