Reports: Juventus target second Manchester United player after Paul Pogba

It has been well documented that Juventus are interested in Paul Pogba but the club has doubled up their interest in Manchester United players by also targeting striker Romelu Lukaku.

Gianluca DiMarzio reports that Juventus have contemplated making a move for Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian striker looks set to leave Old Trafford in the transfer window.

🇮🇹 📺 | Di Marzio: Juventus have surveyed the possibility of signing Lukaku in the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/S8KVHwd1fR — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) July 5, 2019

Lukaku, 26, has endured a disappointing season at the club, managing only 15 goals in 45 appearances and losing his first team spot to Marcus Rashford after the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

He has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan after it was reported that new boss Antonio Conte was interested in the player. The player himself also came out with a statement that suggested he could be on his way out of the club in the summer.

However, it would seem that fellow Serie A giants Juventus have now entered the fray to compete with Inter Milan for the striker’s signature, as they seek to bolster their strike options alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Milan reportedly had their initial bid rejected for Lukaku with Manchester United holding out for £75 million at least in an attempt to recoup their outlay on the player.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Serie A does seem to be the likely destination for Lukaku but with the potential signing of Matthijs de Ligt and Paul Pogba, it remains to be seen if Juventus can splash out another princely sum for the striker.