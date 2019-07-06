Reports: Barcelona big money signing wanted to join Real Madrid as his first choice

It has been reported that Barcelona’s latest signing Frenkie de Jong wanted to join Real Madrid ahead of the Catalan club but gave up on his ambition when there was no reciprocation from Los Merengues.

Diario Gol claims that Barcelona’s latest summer acquisition, Frenkie de Jong, in fact wanted to play for Real Madrid ahead of the Catalan club.

However, Florentino Perez never really reciprocated to the player’s interest and he ended up signing for Barcelona in a €75 million deal. It is reported that the player will receive an annual salary of €7 million at the club.

De Jong, 22, was pivotal to Ajax’s stellar run in the Champions League when the were cruelly eliminated in the dying seconds of the semifinal second leg against Tottenham.

A smiling Frenkie de Jong speaks about his move to Barcelona

Barcelona immediately moved to secure the signing of the player and it was announced well before the domestic season wound down.

However, the report claims that Barcelona had to do a lot of damage limitation to ensure that the player’s initial desire of choosing Real Madrid as his first choice destination didn’t leak out before they sealed the transfer.

De Jong was a club favourite at Ajax, who even took out an ad in a Spanish newspaper to wish him luck going forward at Barcelona.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0/5; There has been no indication that either Frenkie de Jong or Real Madrid was interested in the other party. This rumour seems pretty far fetched to be true.