Reports: Italian giants to make star midfielder plus £10 million offer to Manchester United for Nemanja Matic

Inter Milan are one of the clubs interested in securing the services of Nemanja Matic and are prepared to offer Radja Nainggolan plus cash to make the deal happen. AC Milan is the other club interested in him.

ESPN reports that the Italian giants are both interested in bringing the Serbian midfield enforcer to Serie A but that it is Inter Milan who are willing to offer a player plus cash deal in order to see it through.

The arrival of Antonio Conte has resulted in former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan likely leaving the club and as such, could see him included in a potential deal for Matic.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Matic, 30, made 38 appearances in all for the club in 2018/19 but was criticized for his performances towards the end of the season when results took a nosedive.

The report claims he has sought out talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to receive clarity on the Norwegian’s plans for him going forward in the face of transfer interest from the Milan clubs.

It is rumoured that Manchester United are chasing Sean Longstaff as a long term replacement for Matic. Another United player who has garnered the interest of Inter Milan is striker Romelu Lukaku, who looks to be on his way out of the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Letting go of Nemanja Matic in the middle of a squad overhaul wouldn’t be the wisest choice. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make if the Serbian’s head is turned.