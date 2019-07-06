Reports: Manchester United ‘prepare bid’ for 21-year old; told he will cost more than Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United have reportedly readied a bid for Newcastle’s 21-year old English midfielder Sean Longstaff, but may be priced out of the deal.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United have prepared a bid for the young English standout as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s intention to refurbish his ailing squad with young, hungry and homegrown talent continues.

However, Newcastle have reportedly told them that Longstaff would cost them upwards of the £50m they paid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in hope of pricing them out of a deal.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Longstaff made just 9 Premier League appearances for the club in a 2018/19 curtailed by injury, but impressed enough for some to compare his playing style with Manchester United legend and current coach Michael Carrick.

However, the player also signed a new deal with Newcastle in December last year that will see him continue at the club until 2022, which may make it tricky for Manchester United to extricate him in this transfer window.

Manchester United have already signed two young, homegrown talents in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and have the likes of Longstaff, Bruno Fernandes, Wissam Ben Yedder and Harry Maguire on their radar.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Manchester United’s interest in the player has been well documented over the weeks, but Newcastle asking more than £50m for him could yet throw off the Red Devils. Silly money, really.