Transfer News |

PSG finalise Sarabia signing

Pablo Sarabia at Sevilla

Pablo Sarabia has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal after starring for Sevilla in LaLiga last season.

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year deal.

The Ligue 1 champions triggered the reported €18million release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract earlier this week and he officially became a PSG player on Friday.

Sarabia is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with Sevilla that saw him score 12 goals and assist a further 13 in LaLiga.

He is reported to have turned down the offer of a new contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, leading to speculation over his future.

And he has now joined Ander Herrera in signing for PSG by putting pen to paper on a contract that will run to the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

“I’m really excited to sign for Paris Saint-Germain,” he told the club’s official website. “After eight seasons in LaLiga, [joining] PSG now gives me the opportunity to take a very important step in my career.

“The club has gained an impressive international reputation in recent years and I am honoured to be part of PSG’s next major challenge, in France and in Europe. I am now looking forward to starting this adventure with this talented and ambitious team.”

Sarabia came through Real Madrid’s academy ranks but failed to make the grade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Comments