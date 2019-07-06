Barcelona President confirms that PSG superstar wants La Liga return

It could finally be happening. After much speculation, Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has confirmed that they are in touch with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a possible transfer of their biggest star.

It is no secret that Neymar Jr. wanted a move back to Barcelona, where he spent arguably his most successful years, but to have the same confirmed by the club President is quite something else.

🔊 @jmbartomeu: “We know that Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG do not want him to go.” pic.twitter.com/y9j9INcO29 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 5, 2019



“We know that Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG do not want him to go,” Bartomeu said in response to the Neymar situation.

PSG aren’t willing to let the Brazilian leave without being compensated fairly however, which could take a very long time to negotiate, precisely because of the money the Parisians spent to get him in the first place.

The Ligue 1 giants paid Barcelona £198 million to land Neymar in what was a transfer fee record, but just a couple of seasons in, the superstar forward wants to head back.

It is highly likely that he will return to the Nou Camp, but as Bartomeu suggests, it will be no easy task.