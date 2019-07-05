Reguilon leaves Real Madrid for Sevilla

After Real Madrid brought in Ferland Mendy to compete with Marcelo, they have allowed Sergio Reguilon to join Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Real Madrid youngster Sergio Reguilon has left Santiago Bernabeu to join Sevilla on a season-long loan, the LaLiga clubs have confirmed.

Reguilon made his Los Blancos breakthrough last season, coming into the first team under Santiago Solari, who preferred the youngster over Marcelo.

The 22-year-old struggled for game time after Zinedine Zidane’s return as head coach, however, making two LaLiga appearances following Solari’s departure.

Madrid spent big in June to bring in Ferland Mendy from Lyon for an initial €48million, a move that seemed likely to further limit Reguilon’s chances of regular football next season.

And Sevilla have taken advantage, signing the full-back on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

Reguilon will link up with former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui in Seville and becomes the club’s eighth signing of the transfer window.

However, Wissam Ben Yedder continues to be linked with a move away from Sevilla, with the France forward reportedly a target for Manchester United should they sell Romelu Lukaku.

Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi, however, said on Friday that Sevilla are yet to receive any offers for the 28-year-old, who hit 18 LaLiga goals last season.

“There’s nothing new. He has one week left of holiday and will report for pre-season on the 13th [of July] to travel to the United States,” he told reporters.

“From then on, the [transfer] market is open and there are possibilities for any player of our squad. As of today, no offer has arrived.”