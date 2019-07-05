BREAKING: Manchester United first-team star signs new long-term deal

Manchester United are in a rebuilding phase with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shaping the team according to him. The Norwegian has signed some new players and intends to keep the key ones at Old Trafford. And now, one such player has put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has signed a new four-year deal at the club, which will run on till 2023. The youngster broke through the first team last season under Jose Mourinho, before becoming a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

✍️ @AndrinhoPereira has put pen to paper on a new #MUFC deal 👍 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2019

Upon signing his new deal, Pereira said: “I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.

“We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me.”

Meanwhile, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also full of praise for the 23-year-old: “Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United. He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club and doesn’t take it for granted.

“Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

Manchester United begin their new season on August 11 against Chelsea at Old Trafford.