Reports: Real Madrid star in demand with Arsenal, Bayern Munich looming

Real Madrid have brought in five new players this summer. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao have all joined the ranks of Los Blancos. And now, the Spanish side has switched to selling players, with one being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

According to several reports, Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez is in demand this summer. The Spanish winger is looking forward to next year’s European Championships and is said to be keen on a move away from Santiago Bernabeu. As such, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been linked with the player, who might even end up leaving before Monday, July 8.

Christian Falk, who is the head of football at SPORTBILD, confirmed Bayern’s interest in Vazquez. He further added that no offer has been made until now.

Meanwhile, earlier reports had linked the Spain international with a move to Arsenal, who seem to be resorting to cheaper alternatives after their move for Wilfred Zaha was rebuffed by Crystal Palace. AS had claimed that a move to bring Vazquez to London could be completed as soon as Monday, July 8.

Several other players have been linked with a move away from Real Madrid apart from Vazquez. Los Blancos spent a fortune this summer, bringing in five new players in the process. They are now hoping to recoup as much as possible while also thinning their squad.