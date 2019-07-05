PSV bring in Lato following Angelino’s Manchester City return

Toni Lato struggled to cement a place in Valencia’s first team last season and has now joined Eredivisie side PSV on a season-long loan.

PSV have confirmed the loan signing of Toni Lato from LaLiga club Valencia following Angelino’s return to Manchester City.

Angelino’s move back to City was confirmed on Wednesday, with the full-back returning to Manchester a year after leaving the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions for PSV last season, scoring one goal.

And the Eredivisie club have moved quickly to draft in Angelino’s replacement, securing the 21-year-old Lato on a season-long deal.

“It was our main priority to fill the void left by the departures of Aziz Behich and Angelino”, head coach Mark van Bommel told PSV’s official site.

“Lato is a young, promising player with a high potential. We always look for new players to add that extra bit of quality to the team.

“I am delighted we have been able to persuade him to join us. We will do our very best to make him feel at home, so that he will settle in quickly.”

Lato found game time hard to come by at Valencia in 2018-19, making 13 appearances across all competitions.