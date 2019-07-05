Reports: Barcelona unable to sign Neymar until they sell one of three players

Barcelona are in talks with the likes of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann to counter Real Madrid’s massive summer spree. And while the Blaugrana are inching closer to securing a deal for the latter, they can only sign the former after selling one of three first-team players.

Neymar Jr has been linked with a sensational return to FC Barcelona, just two years after leaving the club for Paris Saint Germain. The Brazilian had joined the Parisians on a world record fee but is seemingly keen on a move back to Spain.

Prior reports have even suggested that Barcelona do hold an interest in bringing Neymar back to Camp Nou. However, to do so, they will first have to sell either Arthur Melo, Malcom, or Arturo Vidal (Marca).

The reason for that is La Liga’s non-EU role. At the moment, teams in Spain are allowed only three players who belong to countries outside the European Union. However, if a player holds a dual passport, with one of them coming under the purview of the EU, he is exempt from the non-EU rule.

Currently, Barcelona has three players on their books who fall under this category – Arthur, Malcom, and Vidal. Hence, they can only move for Neymar after selling one of these three players thereby clearing a non-EU spot.

Meanwhile, Malcom looks the most likely of the three to leave Camp Nou this summer. Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger.