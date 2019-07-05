Reports: Barcelona join Manchester City in race for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate

Manchester City continue to go from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola. The Premier League winners have added even more quality to their squad with the big money signing of Rodri, despite winning two consecutive titles. However, they might face competition from Barcelona to sign another key target.

According to Spanish news publication Sport, Barcelona will attempt to sign Joao Cancelo if Nelson Semedo ends up moving to Atletico Madrid. Cancelo currently plies his trade in Italy, where he plays alongside countryman Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

However, the Blaugrana will only move for Cancelo if right-back Nelson Semedo is transferred to Atletico Madrid. Semedo, who vies for the same spot in the Portugal National Team as Cancelo, continues to be linked with the Rojiblancos, who are confident of signing him in exchange for Antoine Griezmann.

Meanwhile, Barcelona aren’t the only side in the market for Cancelo. Premier League champions Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the right-back and are even ready to pay €60 Million for his services.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; The pieces for this move to happen have started to fall in place. While Semedo continues to be linked with Atletico Madrid, Manchester City have seemingly stalled on the Cancelo deal to focus on Rodri. As a result, Barcelona could gain a significant advantage if they intend to sign the Portugal international, who might just end up choosing them over the Citizens due to a concern over playing time.