Reports: Gareth Bale and agent turn down latest offer to leave Real Madrid

Gareth Bale and his agent have repeatedly swatted away offers to take the Welshman away from the Bernabeu in the summer as they want him to stay on till the end of his contract.

The latest offer to be rejected, according to Diario Gol, is one from Inter Milan. The Serie A club wants to assemble a team for Antonio Conte that can challenge Juventus domestically and in Europe and sees Gareth Bale as a potential marquee signing.

However, the report claims the Welshman has swatted the offer away as he feels that the Italian league is not an attractive enough proposition.

Other potential destinations for Bale include Manchester United, as part of the Paul Pogba deal, or Bayern Munich as a replacement for the recently departed Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The player, though, is content to see out his contract at Real Madrid that stretched on until 2022 despite Zinedine Zidane telling him that he will not be in his first team plans in the upcoming season.

Bale is said to be comfortable with his €15 million a year contract at the Spanish giants and does not feel the need to leave unless his contract is paid out.

Zidane, on the other hand, has unequivocally intimated to club president Florentino Perez that he wants the Welshman gone in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Gareth Bale seems determined to stay at the club despite being told to leave as he can retain his mega wages that way. Don’t see that changing anytime soon.