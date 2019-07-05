Reports: Arsenal could complete deal for Real Madrid attacker by Monday

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a €35 million worth bid for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez that could see a move completed by Monday, before the Spanish team leave for their pre-season tour.

AS reports that Arsenal manager Unai Emery is a fan of the Real Madrid winger and is keen to bring him to the Emirates ahead of the 2019/20 season, amidst interest from other clubs such as Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and PSG.

The player himself is said to be keen on joining Arsenal as he envisions greater playing time at the English club as compared to staying at Real Madrid or joining some of the other clubs interested in him.

The report states that he wants to push for a Euro 2020 spot in the Spain squad and feels that he needs to be playing regularly for that to happen.

Arsenal are said to have submitted a bid €32 million with €3 millions in add-ons, although they have not yet negotiated or agreed terms with the player. It is expected that Vazquez, 28, will pit the other offers he has received against Arsenal to try and negotiate a better financial package for himself.

The report also claims that he is on his way out of Real Madrid at the earliest after Zinedine Zidane told him that he will not get much playing time in the face of competition for spots from Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius, not to mention Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; The deal seems feasible on paper but it remains to be seen if Arsenal’s financial restrictions prove cumbersome to the transfer.