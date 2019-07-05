Reports: Barcelona set price for star player to make funds for Neymar & Antoine Griezmann transfers

Barcelona are actively looking to improve their squad substantially in the transfer market to compete for the UEFA Champions League next season.

With Antoine Griezmann all but set to arrive and Neymar deal close to being agreed as well, Barcelona need to make funds by selling some of their star players. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umiti, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele are few of the players who might be on their way out of the club by the end of the window.

According to reports in Le10 Sport, the La Liga champions have set price for Umtiti at €60 million. They have reportedly informed top European clubs of the Frenchman’s availability.

The Le10 Sport report goes on to add that in order to get Neymar from PSG, they have sent the French club a list of three players which includes Umiti, Coutinho and Dembele for a possible player plus cash deal for any of them. All these three players have been linked with PSG in the past week as well and the ball is in PSG’s court now.