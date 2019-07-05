Reports: Barcelona turn down Dani Alves return; to offer Ousmane Dembele in swap deal for new right back

Barcelona have started to flex their muscles in the ongoing summer transfer window and are looking set to complete some big signing in the coming weeks.

With Antoine Griezmann set to be announced any time now, the Catalan giants’ board is looking to close the deal to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain as well. One more area where Barcelona need reinforcements is the right-back position.

Reports claim that Nelson Semedo might be on his way to Atletico Madrid and in that case, the La Liga champions will need a new, established full-back to play on the right side of the defence.

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona management have turned down the opportunity to bring Dani Alves back from PSG along with Neymar and are interested in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich instead. The report goes on to add that Kimmich is valued by Bayern at around €55 million.

And Barcelona are willing to include Ousmane Dembele in the deal to avoid paying a huge sum which if Bayern accept, then the La Liga champions will end up with a right-back and another €60 million for Dembele in a player plus cash deal.