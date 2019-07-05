Reports: Real reason why Manchester United let Ander Herrera leave to PSG

Ander Herrera recently sealed his move to PSG but the reason he left Manchester United apparently had more to do with his contract demands and less to do with the club dallying on offering him new terms.

Goal reports that Ander Herrera’s exit from Manchester United was due to the player demanding exorbitant wages that would have placed him second only to Alexis Sanchez on the club’s top earners list.

The Basque midfielder apparently asked the club for a deal worth £350,000 per week, which would have been a little below Alexis Sanchez’s baseline wage of £390,000.

The report claims that the club refused to meet his demands as they were looking for a way to offload Alexis Sanchez anyway due to the disproportionate wage structure that had been created due to his contract.

Moreover, the 29-year-old Herrera has signed a 5-year deal at PSG that will see him continue at the club until the age of 34. However, it is reasonable to assume that Manchester United weren’t willing to offer him that length of contract due to him being close to the age of 30.

Also, this report from Goal seems to fly in the face of initial claims that Herrera decided to leave after Manchester United dallied on offering him a new contract.

Instead, it would seem to be a mutual parting of ways between player and club after not agreeing on new terms.