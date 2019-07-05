Reports: Atletico Madrid interested in Barcelona star unhappy at unfair treatment from Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid are set to lose one of their star players in Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona but it looks like that manager Diego Simeone has his eyes set on one of the Barcelona players as well.

Right-back Nelson Semedo hasn’t had the best of time at the club and isn’t happy with the fact that Sergi Roberto is being preferred over him. Moreover, various reports claim that Lionel Messi prefers Roberto over Semedo, hence the Portuguese wants a move away from the club.

Now reports from Radio Catalunya claim that Simeon is interested in the 25-year-old full-back and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window. The report goes on to add that he is one of the priority signings for the Argentine coach and one can expect an official move in the coming days.