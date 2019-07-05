Liverpool complain to FIFA that Serie A club illegally signed its player

Premier League giants Liverpool have approached FIFA as they believe Serie A side Lazio illegally approached their 20-year-old winger Bobby Adekanye.

Adekanye moved to Italy on a free transfer after spending four years in Merseyside. However, the club don’t seem to happy with the way he was approached by Lazio.

FIFA regulations say that players under the age of 23 cannot be approached directly by clubs interested when they are into the final six months of their contract. And Liverpool believe Lazio contacted the winger before moving into talks with the Premier League giants.

The player seemed to have hinted that the Serie A side were in contact with him while in conversation with Voetbalzone.nl back in March.

“That it would be completed with Lazio is not at all the case. It’s not over yet. It is one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100 per cent decided.

“I also heard from Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II came by. I can’t name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow. But there is interest from, among others, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

“In the summer I am going to talk about it with my family and business manager Junior Minguella. I am not worried that I have no club,” he said as reported by the Evening Standard.