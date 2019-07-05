Barcelona star reveals what the players think of Antoine Griezmann in the dressing room

Barcelona star Rafinha has quashed all rumours that players do not want Antoine Griezmann at the club. The World Cup-winning star is close to joining the La Liga giants.

Griezmann was all set to join Barcelona in the last summer transfer window, however, the deal fell through in the last minute. However, the club were quick to complete the formalities this time after the player announced that he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the current season.

There were rumours that Barcelona players do not want Griezmann at the club because of a documentary the 28-year-old was part of which didn’t go down well with them. However, Brazil’s Rafinha has quashed all those rumours, by revealing that players actually want Griezmann at the club.

“It is not true that we do not want Griezmann,” he said while in conversation with Radio Catalunya. Rafinha even stated that he has no doubt Neymar will make a return to the club.

RAFINHA al @ClubMitjanit: “Que Neymar vingui. No tinc cap dubte que tornarà al nivell que tenia al Barça” “No és veritat que no vulguem Griezmann” Més, als blocs esportius de @Catinformacio https://t.co/gnWBT4Et9f pic.twitter.com/GeuPxlvOJu — Catràdio Esports (@Catradioesports) July 4, 2019

The Griezmann deal is set to be announced in the coming days.