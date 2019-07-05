Reports: Manchester United star refusing to attend pre-season to force transfer move

Paul Pogba still hasn’t reported to Carrington to begin pre-season and there are rumours that the no-show is tied in to his desire to force through a move away from Manchester United.

Pogba, 26, has been strongly linked with a ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid or a return to former club Juventus after he openly expressed his desire to pursue a new challenge recently.

However, Manchester United are said to be demanding upwards of £150 million for the World Cup winner who still has 2 years left on his Old Trafford contract, with the club able to trigger a further year after that.

The report states that club sources indicate that the player will join up with the squad this weekend and board its flight to Australia to kick off the pre-season tour.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is said to be particularly high on acquiring Pogba’s services while a move to Juventus can also not be ruled out as the Turin based club pulls off all the stops to try and win the Champions League.