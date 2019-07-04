Leaked: First image of ex-Manchester United star with PSG shirt

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera’s move to Paris Saint-Germain is all but official. But it seems the club can’t keep the deal secret any more.

The club mistakenly put Herrera official jersey for sale on their club website yesterday and now images of the Spanish midfielder holding the PSG shirt have been leaked. The image is seemed to be taken during the photo-shoot for the official announcement.

And by the looks of it, an announcement is excruciatingly close.

Herrera joined Manchester United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and went on to spend five years with them. In 189 appearances for them, the Spaniard scored 20 goals and assisted another 27.

However, a contract stand-off with the club, he decided to move to greener pastures and PSG emerged as the only club who moved in for him and secured his signature. The deal looks set to be made official in another day maximum.