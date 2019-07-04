Having spent a single season at Paris Saint-Germain, Italy goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon is back with Serie A champions Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon has completed a return to Juventus, a year after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon departed Juve for PSG, ending a 17-year stay, but was unable to dislodge Alphonse Areola as the club’s regular first-choice goalkeeper.

And after turning down a second season in the French capital, the former Italy goalkeeper is heading back to Juve.

Buffon has agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A champions, which will take him past his 42nd birthday.

A return to the Bianconeri had been mooted for several weeks, with second-choice goalkeeper Mattia Perin reportedly set for a move, and club great Buffon has joined up with Juve again to compete with Wojciech Szczesny for the starting spot.

A Juve statement read: “After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus, penning a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020.

“It was May 19, 2018. That was the day when there were tears in everyone’s eyes – when Gigi said goodbye to Juventus, it’s fans and vice-versa. It was the bidding of a farewell to someone who was more than just a captain, but a legend and a symbol of the club.

“Probably each of us hoped, and in the end, knew that the yarn that united us for so many years was not destined to break. And that was the case.

“After a year with Paris Saint-Germain, Gigi has officially returned to Juventus.”

Buffon added: “I wanted to greet you once again, I am happy to have returned home and to have the opportunity to again embrace you and to be embraced by you.

“This is one of the most beautiful and happiest days of my life. Today I received the confirmation that life is incredible and it’s always worth dreaming.”

During his single year in Paris, Buffon won a Ligue 1 title but failed in his quest to claim Champions League glory as PSG were knocked out by Manchester United.

He made 17 league appearances as he and Areola shared responsibilities between the posts, yet the 41-year-old was unable to make himself the undisputed first choice.

Buffon returns to Juve 18 years after his first move to the club from Parma set a new record – at the time – for the most expensive goalkeeper ever, costing €51million.