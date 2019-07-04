OFFICIAL: Juventus confirm the signing of Italian legend

Juventus have confirmed that club legend and Italian great Gianluigi Buffon has come back home, via a video of the goalkeeper with a message for his fans.

Buffon has rejoined the club that gave him his most successful years in club football, though he is yet to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophy.

Having failed to achieve that feat with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, it is possible that the legendary custodian would love to win it in the coming campaign with his beloved Juve.

It was reported earlier that new manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to bring the legend back in the dressing room for his bags of experience, as well as his leadership that would help younger players grow.

It will also be interesting to see Buffon link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Bianconeri last summer, when Buffon went to PSG.

Though he isn’t expected to be the first choice goalkeeper for Juventus, the 41-year-old veteran could fill in whenever the Serie A Champions need his experience between the sticks.

Rest assured, fans would love the Italian’s undying spirit for the game even at this age.