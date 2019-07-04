Reports: Barcelona set to prise Juventus star previously destined for Manchester City

Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign good defenders, and may just have done enough to beat the challenge of Manchester City to the signature of a Juventus star.

City looked set to sign Joao Cancelo, but Football Italia are among the sources reporting that the Portuguese star could be destined for Barcelona instead, with City unwilling to pay the asking price of €60m.

The Sky Blues had also offered Danilo in exchange to bring in Cancelo, but Juventus were having none of it, leaving the future of the right back in serious doubt.

But Barcelona appear to have entered the race now, who may lose Nelson Semedo to Atletico Madrid in this transfer window, and could use their remaining cash to spend on a future prospect in Cancelo.

The report also suggests that the Catalans might be more interested in this deal, now that Manchester City are wrapped up with the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid, which was confirmed by the club.

Other than Cancelo, Barca have also been linked with a move for Dani Alves, who looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and could head back to the club where he spent his most successful years.