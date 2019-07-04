Perez joins Leicester from Newcastle

Ayoze Perez has joined Leicester City from Newcastle United for a reported £30m.

Spanish striker Perez has signed a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium after Leicester activated the buy-out clause in his Newcastle contract.

“I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started,” Perez told LCFC TV.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

Brendan Rodgers said: “I think Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He’s quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League too.

“I think he’s a player who will excite our supporters, and his style is one that I believe complements the options and quality that we already have here at the football club.”

The 25-year-old, who joined the Magpies from Tenerife in 2014, scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Magpies in 2018-19, taking his tally for the club to 48 in 195 appearances.

Foxes boss Rodgers was heavily reliant on Jamie Vardy towards the end of last season and the former England forward netted 18 Premier League goals to help the club secure a ninth-place finish.

Perez’s arrival follows that of defender James Justin from Luton Town and comes amid reports centre-back Harry Maguire is nearing a transfer to Manchester United.