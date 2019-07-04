Reports: Pep Guardiola calls up Juventus to discuss potential transfer

Pep Guardiola appears keen to add to his existing squad, and has now called up Juventus chiefs to discuss a move for one of their established stars.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Guardiola phoned Juve to first congratulate the club for signing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, but also to discuss the future of Leonardo Bonucci.

Juventus are themselves linked with the arrival of Matthijs De Ligt, and it appears to be a done deal, with the player already agreeing terms with the Turin side.

That leaves a space open for a possible exit for Bonucci, whose time at Juve might have come to an end because of De Ligt’s imminent arrival.

Guardiola isn’t the only one interested in signing the Italian veteran, as reports suggest that perhaps Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keen on bringing the centre back in, so it could prove to be tougher than expected for Pep to have his man.

Juventus were linked with the possible appointment of Guardiola as their manager not too long ago, with some reports suggesting he had agreed a move as well, but the Spaniard remains focused on Manchester City as things stand.

City have already signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid in this transfer window, and have their eyes on more possible deals.