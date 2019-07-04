Reports: Real Madrid mega star asks club for exit despite Zinedine Zidane support

Real Madrid may have brought in some big name players in this transfer window, but might have to deal with some exits along the way as well.

Sport are reporting that one of their biggest stars, Marcelo, has requested the club for an exit in the transfer window, amid speculation that he has offers from some European heavyweights.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted his former teammate to join him at Juventus, but the Sport report suggests he has offers from the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan as well.

Despite the support of manager Zinedine Zidane at Madrid, it appears Marcelo has made his decision on an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, following the emergence of future stars such as Sergio Reguilon and now Ferland Mendy, who was signed from Lyon.

The Brazilian has been a staple at Real for a number of seasons now, and was one of the driving forces behind Los Blancos’ dominance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in recent years.

His representatives are currently in talks with club President Florentino Perez over a possible exit at the earliest for their client, though a final decision over his future has not been taken just yet.