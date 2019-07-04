Reports: Real Madrid and Juventus both offer their superstars to land Paul Pogba in the summer

Paul Pogba is in high demand in this summer transfer window, and Manchester United are finding it incredibly tough to keep him at their club.

The Frenchman has been offered a place at both Juventus and Real Madrid, but the high transfer fees demanded by United has turned out to be a major roadblock so far.

However, Marca are now reporting that both the clubs are trying to send United their biggest names in order to make a swap deal take place before the end of the summer transfer window.

There’s a battle breaking out for Pogba’s signature@realmadriden offered Bale But @juventusfcen have responded by putting Dybala on the table 👀https://t.co/IfPMcloMSV pic.twitter.com/QJrNKvlwly — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 3, 2019

The report suggests that Juventus are willing to give United Paulo Dybala in order to land Paul Pogba, while Real Madrid are ready to part ways with Gareth Bale to add Pogba to their impressive squad.

Juventus could even get rid of Alex Sandro and Blaise Matuidi if it means they land the superstar midfielder, but the presence of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid could swing things in their favour.

It remains to be seen, however, if United will entertain any of these requests.