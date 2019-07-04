WATCH: Juventus legend arrives for medical ahead of glorious return to Serie A

Juventus appear to have sealed the deal for bringing back one of the club’s legendary figures in the form of Gianluigi Buffon, who is widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in the modern era.

Buffon has been spotted back in Turin for a medical ahead of a glorious return to the club where he made his mark in International football, reportedly on the behest of new manager Maurizio Sarri.

#Juventus: #Buffon è arrivato al J|Medical // Buffon has arrived at J|Medical to undergo his medical tests ahead of his move to Juventus 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia pic.twitter.com/uWL4G65l73 — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 4, 2019

Reports suggested that Sarri wanted the experience of Buffon back in the Juve dressing room, with an eye on winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL) this coming season, and the goalkeeper has obliged, perhaps keeping in mind that it is the one major trophy that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

The evergreen Buffon played at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, but failed to win the UCL trophy, with the Parisians losing to Manchester United in an incredible knockout tie.

But the legendary keeper is back ‘home’ now, and will surely play a major role in helping the youngsters in the team, as well as chipping in with big performances along the way.