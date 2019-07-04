Reports: PSG leapfrog Barcelona in race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s international teammate

According to reports, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have emerged front-runners in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro, who had been a target for Barcelona so far.

It is BILD that reports that PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, who was also Borussia Dortmund’s former manager, wants Guerreiro to rejoin him in France after an impressive campaign with Dortmund. BILD further reports that the Parisians are ready to offer a sum of €15million for the Portuguese star.

Earlier, it was Barcelona who had expressed the most interest in the left-back, as they wanted a younger player to succeed the ageing Jordi Alba in the full-back position. Guerreiro’s pace and his ability to effectively take part in attacks made him a top transfer target at the La Liga club.

Barcelona had also reportedly offered a sum of €12million for the player, but the Bundesliga club is yet to arrive at any decision regarding his sale.

The 25-year-old had a good 2018-19, scoring six goals and assisting another six in thirty-two appearances for Borussia Dortmund during the season. Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga and also reached the round-of-16 in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

Guerreiro was also a part of the Portuguese national team alongside legend Cristiano Ronaldo and the side recently lifted the first-ever UEFA Nations League title, defeating Netherlands 1-0 in the finals.

Having made his national team debut in 2014 November as a 19-year-old, Guerreiro is currently both Portugal’s and Borussia Dortmund’s first-choice left-back. On some occasions last season, Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre even used him as a left midfielder or a centre-midfielder.