Reports: Manchester United star set to hand in transfer request on July 5

Manchester United are preparing themselves for a summer clearout, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s imagination begins to take shape. Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have already left with several other stars on the fringes. And reports suggest one Red Devil will formally submit his transfer request today.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Paul Pogba will hand in his transfer request at Manchester United, when he returns to training on Friday, July 5. The Frenchman is still sought after by Real Madrid, who will willingly offer Gareth Bale to United in exchange for him.

Furthermore, the report says that Pogba’s agent Mino Railo has himself travelled to Manchester twice in order to convince the Red Devils to release him. Furthermore, the Real Madrid directors have also tried to get in touch with the Manchester United board but have been rebuffed in their approach.

Real Madrid themselves are trying to offload Gareth Bale and are willing to include him in any potential deal. The Welshman is on the fringes at the Santiago Bernabeu after failing to impress Zinedine Zidane in his second spell.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Transfer request or not; Paul Pogba remains a key player for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And this means that the Norwegian will fight until the last moment to keep a player he himself has big plans for. With the Frenchman’s future secured, Solskjaer can start building his team around him.