Atletico hand Joao Felix Griezmann’s number seven shirt

With Antoine Griezmann poised to leave, Atletico Madrid have a new number seven.
Joao Felix will wear Antoine Griezmann’s number seven shirt at Atletico Madrid in 2019-20.
With Griezmann poised to leave Atletico for LaLiga champions Barcelona, Atletico have handed the shirt to teenage sensation Joao Felix.
Joao Felix completed his blockbuster €126million move to Atletico from Portuguese giants Benfica on Wednesday.
Atletico beat a host of Europe’s top clubs to sign the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Y con el número …
¡¡¡@joaofelix70!!!
https://t.co/4XWNdZ4LpB 👈#AúpaAtleti #PuroTalento #BienvenidoJoãoFélix pic.twitter.com/RV7ACGmt3q
— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019
The Portugal international’s arrival comes as Griezmann prepares to leave Madrid after five years with Diego Simeone’s side.
@joaofelix70’s number shirt is already looking great at our official stores #AúpaAtleti #PureTalent #WelcomeJoãoFélix pic.twitter.com/LTnCdg0ZCk
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 3, 2019