Reports: Manchester United failed with late bid for Tanguy N’Dombele due to one key reason

Manchester United have done well early on in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have secured the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and are working on several others. However, the Old Trafford outfit could have potentially signed Spurs’ new star, Tanguy N’Dombele, but for one key reason.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United failed with a late move for Tanguy N’Dombele. The French central midfielder signed for Tottenham Hotspur on July 2 in a club record move, with the club fending off late interest from their Premier League rivals to do so.

The report suggests that the main reason for N’Dombele going ahead with the Tottenham transfer was manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine convinced the former Lyon star that Spurs will be best suited to help him achieve the ‘next step’ of his career. The youngster was further left impressed by the training facilities and ended up signing a six-year contract with the London-based side.

In doing so, N’Dombele became Tottenham’s record-signing. The club paid an initial €62 Million for his services, with €10 Million being added via add-ons.

Meanwhile, after losing out on Tanguy N’Dombele, Manchester United are now touted with moves for Sean Longstaff and Bruno Fernandes. The club even managed to agree on wages with the latter, which led to his agent reportedly flying to Manchester for further talks.