Reports: Manchester United’s third summer signing edges closer as agent flies in for talks

Manchester United have done their transfer business early in the summer window so far. The Red Devils have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka before pre-season. Reports suggest that a third new Red Devil could soon be joining the ranks under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are progressing well in their quest to sign Sporting CP playmaker Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils seemingly found an agreement with the player over the phone, which was followed by his agent flying to Manchester for further talks.

Manchester United and Fernandes’s representative, Miguel Pinho, reportedly reached agreement on the phone over a weekly wage of £100,000. The agent was then expected in Manchester on Wednesday, July 3, for talks with the club.

Nevertheless, even if the Red Devils come to an agreement with the player, a transfer fee still needs to be accepted by Sporting CP. The Portuguese club’s plan of starting a bidding war for their star-man failed with several clubs backing out. Due to that, the Red Devils feel that they will be successful in lowering the attacking midfielder’s valuation with a patient approach.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Manchester United will pull off a major transfer coup if they are able to get Bruno Fernandes over the line. The talented playmaker has been linked with every top team in Europe over the past few seasons but a move to any of them has failed to materialize so far.

Moreover, Fernandes will turn out to be exactly the ‘marquee signing’ United fans are asking for, after yet another disappointing season.