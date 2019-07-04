Pasalic signs new Chelsea deal but rejoins Atalanta on loan

Atalanta have completed a second season-long loan signing of Mario Pasalic, who has agreed a new contract with Chelsea.

Mario Pasalic has signed a new contract at Chelsea but his wait for a competitive appearance will continue after the club agreed to loan him to Atalanta for a second season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has agreed terms to remain at Chelsea until 2022 but will spend his sixth season on loan away from Stamford Bridge, where he first arrived in July 2014.

Since then, the Croatia international has been loaned out to Elche, Monaco, AC Milan, Spartak Moscow and Atalanta, while his appearances for Chelsea have all come in friendly matches.

Pasalic scored five goals in 33 Serie A appearances for Atalanta last season as the Bergamo club achieved a best finish of third in the table and clinched qualification for the Champions League for the first time.