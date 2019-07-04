Hudson-Odoi’s brother brokers deal taking Chelsea’s Musiala to Bayern

The brother of Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi has helped take Chelsea youngster Jamal Musiala to the Bavarian giants, he claims.

Chelsea youngster Jamal Musiala will move to Bayern Munich, according to the brother and agent of Die Roten target Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Musiala is among Chelsea’s most highly rated young players and has represented England and Germany at youth level.

A dynamic forward who can lead the line or play in attacking midfield, the 16-year-old looks set to return to the country of his birth after his agent seemingly confirmed a move had been finalised.

Interestingly, Musiala’s agent is Bradley Hudson-Odoi, the older brother of Chelsea winger Callum, a primary target of Bayern’s over the past year.

And Bradley cited the opportunity to work with Bayern’s Under-17s coach Miroslav Klose as one of Musiala’s reasons for leaving.

Speaking to Sport1, the agent said: “He [Musiala] is smart, fast, technically strong and can play as a No.10, but also as a No.9.

“Jamal is looking forward to the challenge at Bayern and working with top coaches like Miroslav Klose, who believes in him.”

Although Bayern retain an interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi, Musiala’s move to Bavaria is reportedly not set to have any impact on the Bundesliga champions’ pursuit of the 18-year-old.