BREAKING: Manchester City complete their first summer signing

Manchester City have completed their first major signing of the summer transfer window, and have announced the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

El Manchester City deposita en LaLiga el importe de la cláusula de rescisión de Rodrigo, que extingue de forma unilateral su contrato con nuestro club.

👉 https://t.co/46z2WvVQx1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019

Atletico confirmed the departure of their player on their official website as well, by stating that the amount for the transfer of Rodri has been deposited to them by Manchester City.

Though it has not been confirmed yet, reports seem to suggest that the amount for the transfer is in the region of £62m and have paid the money for the entire release clause, hence bringing an end to his current contract with Atletico Madrid that ran until 2023.

Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the work done by Rodri at Atletico, and fans will look forward to his contributions in the Premier League next season.

With Liverpool breathing down their neck, City seemed to have made yet another statement by adding to their already impressive squad with the finesse and talent of Rodri. The Spaniard will most likely continue to play in midfield once his medical and other formalities are completed.