Reports: Barcelona launch official bid to sign Japan international in summer transfer window

Barcelona have launched a bid to sign one of the upcoming talents in Japanese football, in the form of Hiroki Abe from Kashima Antlers, AS is reporting.

The report suggests that the Blaugrana have already spoken to the Japanese giants, and are keen to make a transfer happen for the talented striker.

The 20-year-old starred for Japan in the Copa America most recently, and though Japan were unable to progress, Abe did impress the higher-ups at Barcelona.

A Japanese newspaper suggests that the bid is there for Kashima Antlers to consider, however the final decision will rest with the player himself, though it should seem unlikely he would refuse such a lucrative offer.

If he does agree to make the move, Abe would play for the Barcelona B team, and perhaps gradually move up the ranks to the FC Barcelona side if all goes well.

Abe was awarded the Best Young Player Award in 2018 for his contributions to the Kashima Antlers team, and earned a call up to the Japan national team at the ongoing Copa America 2019, where he featured against Chile.

It is also being reported that Barcelona want this particular deal to be closed by the end of the summer transfer window.