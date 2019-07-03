PSG accidentally announce ex-Manchester United star by putting his jersey for sale on club website

Ander Herrera’s time with Manchester United finished last month with a move to Paris Saint-Germain on the cards.

The Spanish midfielder’s contract with the English giants was due to expire this summer and both the parties couldn’t agree on a new deal. This resulted in Herrera deciding to move on from United and PSG were the only club which were in contention for his signature.

Though the club are yet to give official confirmation on the deal, they accidentally announced it by putting Ander Herrera 21 jerseys for sale on the club’s website. Here’s a screen grab of the PSG website with Herrera jersey on sale.

The midfielder joined Manchester United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 and went on to win the FA Cup, League Cup and a Europa League trophy during his stay with the club. He also emerged as a fan favourite which saw quite a few United faithful to slam the club for failing to agree on a new deal with Herrera.