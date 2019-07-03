Ribery tells Bayern to spend amid Dembele reports

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly a target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Franck Ribery has urged his old club to spend.

Franck Ribery has told Bayern Munich they need to splash the cash ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern broke their club record to sign France defender Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, while Benjamin Pavard has also arrived from Stuttgart.

But the Bundesliga champions have yet to bring in a replacement for Ribery, as well as fellow veteran winger Arjen Robben, who also departed after helping the club clinch a seventh straight title.

Bayern have confirmed Leroy Sane as a transfer target but have been unable to seal a deal with Manchester City for the Germany international, while Chelsea have reportedly rebuffed new efforts to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Ousmane Dembele is also said to be on Bayern’s shortlist but Barcelona are reported to have turned down a first offer for the France forward, while a representative for the player told Sky Germany there was “no chance” of his client joining Niko Kovac’s squad.

Yet Ribery has urged his old club to spend heavily on reinforcements as they look to hold off the challenge of Borussia Dortmund again.

“Bayern needs quality, you have to invest!” Ribery told Bild. “I am very excited about what they do.

“Only with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman it is perhaps too little to go into the new season.

“Sane would be a player who brings Bayern forward. Skills, can play on the right and left side, I’m curious to see if he will really decide for Munich and fancy the Bundesliga.”

It is not the success that leads to satisfaction, it’s the effort you’ve put in. Completed work means complete victory. #Elhamdoulillah #Work#FR7 pic.twitter.com/Ps4CkHmd9R — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) June 26, 2019

Ribery, 36, continues to consider his options having previously been linked with a surprise switch to Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

“Maybe they [Bayern] call me again, if there is no other solution,” Ribery joked. “No, seriously: The chapter at Bayern as a player for me has ended fantastically in May.

“There are many good offers from Europe, but I also have to look at the family, my children. If you’ve been at Bayern for so long and it’s your second home, moving away from here is not easy.”