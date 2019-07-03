Reports: Barcelona star says ‘yes’ to PSG to allow Neymar to come the other way

Barcelona have been actively trying to reunite with their former superstar Neymar, who is set to depart Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window.

Both the clubs have had various meetings over the proposed move of the Brazilian winger but no transfer fee has been decided on yet. Barcelona are reluctant to play the huge amount PSG are quoting and thus could involve a player in the deal.

According to reports in Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are ready to involve Philippe Coutinho in a player plus cash deal for Neymar. The report goes on to add that Coutinho is supposedly ready for the move.

The former Liverpool star’s time at the Camp Nou hasn’t been the best one and he has resigned to the fact that he will have to move away from Barcelona in the summer. And PSG sure looks like one of the possible destinations.

There were reports of Ivan Rakitic being included into a swap deal as well but there has been no further clarification on that. It remains to be seen whether the two sides agree on the player plus cash deal.