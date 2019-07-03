Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prefers 21-year-old youngster over Christian Eriksen

The first two Manchester United signings of the transfer window have given a clear hint into the club’s approach in the transfer market. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants young players at the club who can go ahead with their job with a level-headed approach.

With uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s situation and Ander Herrera’s confirmed departure, United are on the lookout for midfield options in the market. Newcastle star Sean Longstaff is one of the options the club are looking at and by the looks of it, Solskjaer is highly impressed by the 21-year-old.

The Star report that the United manager prefers Longstaff ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christain Eriksen and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes. Moreover, the English youngster would come much cheaper than their other two midfield targets.

Newcastle are demanding a sum around £25m for him, which United wouldn’t hesitate in paying if they are serious about the midfielder. He might as well be their third signing of the window after Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.