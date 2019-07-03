Reports: Inter Milan to offer forgotten Manchester United player a lifeline this summer

Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering the signing of forgotten Manchester United star Matteo Darmian, as per reports. The defender will be used as a back-up option by Antonio Conte, who recently signed Diego Godin as well.

It is Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who reported via his official website that the Serie A club are looking at more defensive options even if they have Milan Skriniar, De Vrij and Diego Godin as their first-choice centre-backs right now.

Matteo Darmian, who is currently aged 29, was once regarded as someone who could develop to become a leader in defence, but unfortunately, he faded away after a couple of years of playing for the Red Devils.

In the 2018-19 season, the Italian made only seven appearances for Manchester United in total – six in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup. He was also not even a part of United’s Champions League teams in the season.

Overall, he has made 92 appearances for the Old Trafford outfits and has also scored a goal and made four assists, but Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not interested in keeping him in the squad beyond this summer.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzuri feel that Darmian could be a back-up option in their defence and are hence ready to sign the player. Juventus are also interested in the developments related to his transfer situation, as per the Italian journalist.