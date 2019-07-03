Reports: England international tells club he wants to leave after mega Manchester United bid is rejected

According to reports, Manchester United target Harry Maguire has informed his current club Leicester City that he wants to leave, after the Foxes rejected United’s £70million bid for the defender.

It was on Tuesday that various sources reported how Leicester City turned down Manchester United’s mind-blowing offer of £70million for Maguire. According to Leicester’s owners, they were ready to listen to any offer greater than £75million, in attempt to make him the most expensive defender in world football.

In January 2018, Liverpool paid Southampton £75million to sign Virgil van Dijk, who is hence the most expensive defender in the world right now.

The Sun reports that the Foxes want around £85million for the England international, but the player himself is ready to quit the club after they rejected United’s amazing offer.

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are currently in the transfer race to sign the England international, with the former having already fixed a £70million price on him. Manchester United are yet to name a final price but are still actively involved in the bidding as reported by the English news agency.

Earlier in May, Maguire himself had expressed interest to join the Sky Blues after Pep Guardiola – their manager – reportedly revealed that he could be Vincent Kompany’s successor at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Hull City centre-back who enjoyed a good 2018-19 campaign is yet to name his final destination at moment but is definitely leaving the King Power Stadium this summer, according to The Sun.