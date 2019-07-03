Reports: Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona will be a swap deal with other players involved

Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is on the cusp of being completed. However, the deal will also involve other players changing clubs.

Sky Sports and Guardian reporter Fabrizio Romano posted on social media that Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona is almost a done deal as per the agreement between the clubs and player a month ago.

However, a new angle to the transfer reveals that there will be other players involved in the deal, presumably making the swap from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid.

The IG post also claimed that Griezmann had agreed personal terms with Barcelona and was completely happy with them. It was earlier reported that he would not be making as much at the Catalan club as he was in the 2018/19 season, having agreed a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

There is no report yet as to which players may be involved in the deal, although names such as Philippe Coutinho, Malcom, Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo have all been linked with a move away from the club.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; Romano has an excellent reputation when it comes to inside news about transfers and if he claims it’s a done deal, it’s probably a done deal. All that remains to be seen is which Barcelona player may be included in the swap.