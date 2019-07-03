Tanguy Ndombele had been linked with a host of top European clubs but it is Tottenham who have secured the services of the France star.

Tottenham have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a deal worth £62.8million (€70m), smashing their previous transfer record.

The big-money move makes Ndombele – who has signed a six-year contract – Tottenham’s most expensive player, eclipsing the £42m spent on Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

Spurs will pay £53.8m (€60m) up front and a further £9m (€10m) in bonuses if certain requirements are met.

The France international becomes the Premier League club’s second addition of the close season following the capture of teenage winger Jack Clarke, who immediately returned to Leeds United on loan.

A host of top European sides had been credited with an interest in Ndombele, but the 22-year-old has opted to join the Champions League runners-up as Mauricio Pochettino seeks to improve on 2018-19’s fourth-placed finish.

Ndombele joined Lyon on loan from Amiens in August 2017 and made the move permanent a year later. He went on to score four goals and register 16 assists for the club.

A statement from the Ligue 1 side read: “Lyon thanks Tanguy Ndombele for his involvement with the club since his arrival in 2017 and congratulates him for his professionalism and performances that have enabled him to represent France.

“Today he becomes the record sale in the history of the club, but Tanguy Ndombele will remain one of the greatest talents to have worn our shirt.”