Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms to secure third signing of the transfer window

Manchester United have done decent business in the transfer window so far. The Red Devils have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already, and are in talks for several other players. One of those players has just moved a step closer to the Old Trafford, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sky Sports, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been coveted by a majority o Europe’s top clubs this season but neither have been able to find an agreement so far.

Meanwhile, the transfer itself is far from done as the Red Devils now need to work on agreeing a fee with Sporting CP. According to the same report, the Liga NOS club will accept a bid in the region of £50 Million for the central attacking midfielder, although previous reports have quoted him at a higher price.

If completed, Bruno Fernandes will become Manchester United’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. While those two have been brought in to secure the club’s long-term future, Fernandes’s signing will prove to be the marquee buy that many United fans have been asking for this summer.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; This particular deal is slowly beginning to take shape, especially with the personal terms agreed. However, there is still a long way to go for Bruno Fernandes to become a Manchester United player. Both clubs must now come to an agreement in terms of transfer fees.